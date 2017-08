Godfrey Poku: AFC Telford sign former Mansfield Town midfielder

Godfrey Poku is yet to score a goal in 99 career appearances

AFC Telford have signed midfielder Godfrey Poku on a one-year contract.

The 24-year-old, who was released by Mansfield Town in May, ended last season on loan at Alfreton Town where he made 17 appearances.

Poku was involved in Telford's 2-1 pre-season victory over Stafford Rangers on Thursday night.

The midfielder began his career at Luton Town and had a loan spell at Southport, before moving to Mansfield on a free transfer in July 2012.