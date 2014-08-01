Steve Watson: Birmingham's settled squad will reap rewards

Watson joined Birmingham in August 2012

Coach Steve Watson believes Birmingham will benefit from doing much of their re-building work early in the summer.

The Blues have made 10 signings ahead of their 2014-15 Championship campaign, after avoiding relegation to League One on the final day of last season.

Watson told BBC WM 95.6: "Everybody's on the same page, everybody's done the same work. They've gelled as a group.

"When you walk into that dressing room you have a really good group who are willing to work for each other."

Birmingham's recruits for 2014-15 Clayton Donaldson (Brentford) Wes Thomas (Rotherham) David Cotterill (Doncaster) Stephen Gleeson (MK Dons) Mark Duffy (Doncaster) Grant Hall (Tottenham, season-long loan) Gavin Gunning (Dundee United) Jonathan Grounds (Oldham) David Edgar (Burnley) Denny Johnstone (Celtic)

Birmingham begin the season at Middlesbrough on 9 August before hosting Brighton a week later, with the visit of Cambridge in the League Cup in between.

Watson continued: "The lads that we already had are great characters and the lads who have come in have settled in brilliantly.

"It is really important we got everything done before the first day. I have never really experienced that at any of the clubs I have been at.

"When you are usually bringing players in, it is spread out over the whole of the summer.

"People are coming in at different times and people are at different levels of fitness and done different training."