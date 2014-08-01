Magno Vieira: Nuneaton sign striker on loan from Forest Green

Magno Vieira began his career as a trainee at Wigan Athletic

Nuneaton Town have signed striker Magno Vieira on a one-month loan deal from Conference rivals Forest Green Rovers.

The 29-year-old made four starts last season and 13 substitute appearances.

Vieira has fallen down the pecking order at Rovers following the arrivals of Jon Parkin, Lee Hughes and Luke Rodgers over the past seven months.

The striker has scored 85 career goals, with his most prolific spell coming between August 2010 and July 2012 at Fleetwood, where he netted 31 times.