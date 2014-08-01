Wolves: Kenny Jackett excited by Championship challenge

Jackett has also managed Watford, Swansea and Millwall

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Kenny Jackett says everyone at the club is excited at the challenge of playing in the Championship this season.

Wolves, who had suffered back-to-back relegations in successive years, were promoted from League One last season.

The West Midlands club face relegated Norwich on the opening day.

"It is an exciting challenge and it is one we are looking forward to. It's one really now that all of us are ready for," Jackett told BBC WM 95.6.

"All of the clubs are going for promotion. That's where Wolves want to be - in the Premier League.

"Is that going to be easy? Obviously not. How we set about that task, is a big one.

"We have to really concentrate on ourselves now and be as strong as we possibly can going into the Championship."