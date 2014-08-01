Darius Henderson: Leyton Orient sign Nottingham Forest striker
Leyton Orient have signed Darius Henderson on a free transfer after the striker left Nottingham Forest by mutual consent.
The 32-year-old, who scored nine goals in 38 appearances last season, has agreed a three-year deal with the O's.
Henderson began his career at Reading and has had spells at Gillingham, Watford, Sheffield United and Millwall.
He joined Forest from Millwall in January 2013 and scored 11 goals in 49 outings for the club.
Henderson becomes Leyton Orient's seventh signing of the summer.
|Leyton Orient's summer signings so far
|Adam Legzdins from Derby County (free)
|Bradley Pritchard from Charlton Athletic (free)
|Gary Woods from Watford (free)
|Shane Lowry from Millwall (free)
|Jobi McAnuff from Reading (free)
|Jay Simpson from Buriram United (free)
|Darius Henderson from Nottingham Forest (free)