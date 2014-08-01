BBC Sport - NI set record with Elite triumph

NI set record with Elite triumph

Northern Ireland win the Elite Section at the Milk Cup for a record fourth time thanks to a 1-0 win over Canada in the Ballymena Showgrounds final.

The hosts needed just a draw to secure the trophy in the round-robin format but they made it three wins from three games with a second-half penalty from Aaron McEnuff.

It was a deserved victory and Northern Ireland team manager Stephen Craigan praised his players after the game.

Top Stories