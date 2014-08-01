BBC Sport - Manchester United retain Premier crown at Milk Cup

Manchester United retain Premier crown

Manchester United retain their Premier Section crown at the 2014 Milk Cup youth tournament in Northern Ireland.

The United teenagers beat French team Vendee 1-0 at Ballymena Showgrounds with Cameron Borthwick-Jackson heading the goal in the second half.

The English club had been firm favourites for the Premier Section but were frustrated for much of the game by a resolute and organised Vendee.

