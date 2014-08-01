BBC Sport - Manchester United retain Premier crown at Milk Cup
- From the section Football
Manchester United retain their Premier Section crown at the 2014 Milk Cup youth tournament in Northern Ireland.
The United teenagers beat French team Vendee 1-0 at Ballymena Showgrounds with Cameron Borthwick-Jackson heading the goal in the second half.
The English club had been firm favourites for the Premier Section but were frustrated for much of the game by a resolute and organised Vendee.