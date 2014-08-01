Cambridge United: Tom Elliott injury better than feared

Elliott returned from an injury lay-off in December last year

Cambridge United striker Tom Elliott will not require surgery after suffering ankle ligament damage.

The 24-year-old was taken off on a stretcher following a challenge in this week's friendly victory over MK Dons.

The U's have not set a time-frame for Elliott's absence, but it will be considerably less than the initially feared four-month lay-off.

The former Leeds forward missed a large part of last season through injury and featured just three times.

He will definitely not be fit for the start of Cambridge's first season in League Two for nine years, which starts on 9 August with a home game against Plymouth.

Elliott scored three times last season, as the U's were promoted from the Conference Premier, and was on target 15 times in the previous campaign.