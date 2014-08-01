Milk Cup 2014: Wins for Man Utd, NI and Corinthians

From the section

Manchester United retain Premier crown

Manchester United, Northern Ireland and Brazilian side SC Corinthians secured victories in Friday's Milk Cup finals at the Ballymena Showgrounds.

United retained the Premier title with a second-half header from Cameron Borthwick-Jackson giving the holders a 1-0 win over French team Vendee.

Northern Ireland clinched a record fourth Elite title thanks to Aaron McEneff's penalty against Canada.

Corinthians were impressive 2-0 winners over Co Antrim in the Junior section.

The Brazilian youngsters outclassed Antrim with Fabricio firing home a long-range free-kick after 13 minutes.

Bilu doubled the lead 14 minutes later, cutting side before his superb strike hit the top corner.

Northern Ireland needed just a draw against the Canadians in an Elite section played in a round-robin format.

Canada striker Klanz Froese sent in a weak shot in the opening minute but Northern Ireland were to create the better openings in the first half.

Simon Hanna's header was kept out by keeper Nolan Wirth before Sean Mullan's shot crashed against a post.

The breakthrough came on 53 minutes when McEneff slotted in from 12 yards after Luca Gasparotto's foul on the speedy Mikhail Kennedy.

However, the game changed when Northern Ireland midfielder Hanna was sent-off for two yellow cards in the 70th minute.

Canada pressed for the equaliser but Northern Ireland keeper Chris Johns denied Froese before saving a fierce shot from Louis Beland-Goyette.

Manchester United were firm favourites for the Premier Section but they were frustrated for much of the game by a resolute and organised Vendee.

Zac Dearnley blazed over United before Vendee created a rare opening with Arnaud Baron slicing wide from 10 yards.

Demetri Mitchell went closest in the first half when his curling free-kick crashed against the Vendee crossbar.

United continued to boss possession and they finally made it count on 56 minutes with Borthwick-Jackson meeting Mitchell's dinked cross to head in from close range.