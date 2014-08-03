Facundo Ferreyra: Newcastle sign Shakhtar striker on loan

Ferreyra (right) scored six goals in 13 games for Ukrainian champions Shakhtar

Newcastle United have signed Shakhtar Donetsk striker Facundo Ferreyra on a season-long loan.

The Argentine, 23, was one of six Shakhtar players who initially opted not to return to Donetsk last month because of the conflict in Ukraine.

"Facundo has played at the top level and is highly regarded in Argentina," said Magpies boss Alan Pardew.

"He has tremendous potential and, hopefully, he can realise that here at Newcastle United."

Ferreyra has become Pardew's seventh summer capture and there is an option to buy him permanently at the end of the season.

He scored six goals in 22 appearances for Shakhtar last term, after his £6m switch from Velez Sarsfield in July 2013.

Newcastle's seven summer arrivals Daryl Janmaat (Feyenoord) Jack Colback (Sunderland) Siem de Jong (Ajax) Remy Cabella (Montpellier) Emmanuel Riviere (Monaco) Ayoze Perez (CD Tenerife) Facundo Ferreyra (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Ferreyra spoke with fellow Argentine and Newcastle defender Fabricio Coloccini before making the move to the Tyneside cub.

"I like the Premier League and when I knew that Newcastle were interested in me, it was a very easy decision to make," the former Banfield forward said.

On Friday, Pardew has played down the likelihood of a deal for Queens Park Rangers striker Loic Remy, who scored 14 goals in 27 games for the Magpies on loan last season.

Remy, 27, was expected to join Liverpool before a deal collapsed, and Pardew had confirmed his interest in re-signing the France international earlier this week.

"We've not really had much contact with Loic and I don't see that evolving if I'm honest," Pardew told BBC Radio Newcastle.

"Whatever happened at Liverpool is irrelevant really, because he's had plenty of chances to come to us.

"We've made it clear we'd want to have him but it hasn't really happened and therefore you sometimes have to say where is the line drawn.

"Maybe that one has gone away."