Dean Smith: Walsall boss not concerned by lack of goals

Smith led Walsall to 13th in League One last season

Walsall manager Dean Smith says he is not concerned by his side's lack of goals during pre-season.

The Saddlers have struggled to find the net regularly, but scored two against Leicester and three against Leamington.

Smith told BBC WM 95.6: "We have got new players and there are some still getting to know each other.

"There are a lot of new faces in the final third of the pitch for us. They are coming to terms with each other and getting to know each other's games."

Walsall begin their League One campaign with a trip to Port Vale on Saturday, 9 August.

"We have had a number of goalscoring opportunities in pre-season, but probably haven't taken them as we would've liked," added Smith.

"We scored three at Leamington on Saturday and could've had more. Likewise, in the previous games."