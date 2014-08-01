Colchester United: Tosin Olufemi injury blow

Olufemi made his U's debut in a 2-1 win over Bury in March 2013

Colchester United defender Tosin Olufemi will be out for about six months with a ruptured Achilles tendon.

The 20-year-old has undergone surgery after being injured in Wednesday's friendly against Bishop's Stortford.

Olufemi began to establish himself in the U's team last season, particularly towards the backend of the campaign and made 14 appearances in total.

"I'm sure all the fans will join us in wishing Tosin a speedy recovery," said boss Joe Dunne.

"We will ensure that he has the best possible care and that has started already with the operation already done and dusted.

"It's a horrible thing to happen to any player but it has bought it home that football can be cruel sometimes but you have to be strong mentally.

"I'm positive that Tosin is and that he'll make a full recovery."