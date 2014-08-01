Leyton Orient: Angelieri and Milanese appointed to posts

Leyton Orient were taken over by Italian businessman Francesco Becchetti last month

League One side Leyton Orient have appointed Alessandro Angelieri as their new chief executive and Mauro Milanese as sporting director.

The O's were taken over by Italian Francesco Becchetti last month.

Angelieri has previously worked in the commercial department of an Italian broadcasting company.

Milanese had a 19-year professional career which included spells at Italian sides Torino, Napoli and Perugia as well as a two years in England at QPR.

The 42-year-old has spent time as sporting director at Italian Serie B club Varese and will work closely with Orient manager Russell Slade.

Orient had been without a chief executive after Matthew Porter stood down from the role following Becchetti's takeover of the east London club.

Angelieri will join the board of directors and the O's expect to make further appointments to the board in due course.