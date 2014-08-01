Lincoln sign Jake Caprice, Hamza Bencherif & Marcus Marshall

Caprice played seven games in Scotland for St Mirren and 12 in the Conference Premier for Tamworth last season

Conference side Lincoln City have signed defenders Jake Caprice and Hamza Bencherif, and winger Marcus Marshall.

Caprice, 21, has signed a one-year contract after being released by Dagenham & Redbridge in June.

Centre-half Bencherif, 26, was most recently playing in Algeria with JS Kabylie after a stint with Plymouth and has also agreed a one-year deal.

Marshall, 24, joins the Imps on a season-long loan from Morecambe after being transfer listed by the Shrimps.

Caprice, who started his career as a trainee at Crystal Palace before joining Blackpool in 2012, went on loan to Scottish Premiership side St Mirren and Tamworth last season.

Bencherif played 13 times on loan for the Imps in 2007 while he was at his first club, Nottingham Forest. He has also played for Macclesfield and Notts County.

Marshall joined Morecambe from Bury in July 2013 but made only 17 appearances last term because of a series of injuries.

Lincoln start the new Conference campaign at home to Kidderminster Harriers on Saturday, 9 August.