Daniel O'Shaughnessy: Brentford sign Finnish defender

O'Shaughnessy is Brentford's seventh signing of the summer

Championship side Brentford have signed Finland Under-21 international Daniel O'Shaughnessy on a free transfer.

The 19-year-old centre-back, who has been on trial at Griffin Park for the past three weeks, has signed a two-year contract with the Bees.

O'Shaughnessy began his career at HJK Helsinki but has spent the last three years with French side FC Metz.

The defender was born in Finland but holds dual nationality with the Republic of Ireland.

O'Shaughnessy is the west London club's seventh signing of the summer.