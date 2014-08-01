Emilio Nsue: Middlesbrough sign Real Mallorca winger

Nsue was capped by Spain Under-21s but went onto represent Equatorial Guinea at senior level

Middlesbrough have agreed terms to sign winger Emilio Nsue from Real Mallorca, subject to international clearance.

Spanish-born Nsue, 24, has been capped by Equatorial Guinea and is expected to complete a three-year deal.

"He is a versatile player who I have known for five years. He is a good lad with a good mentality and approach to the game," Boro boss Aitor Karanka told the club website.

"I know the type of person he is, and that is important."

He added: "As a player he can play in different positions and I am delighted we have agreed a deal to sign him."

Nsue's selection for Equatorial Guinea proved costly as the player failed to meet eligibility requirements, with Cape Verde awarded a technical 3-0 win for the two matches in which he played.