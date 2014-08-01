Andy Frampton: AFC Wimbledon defender breaks ankle

Frampton joined AFC Wimbledon from Gillingham last summer

AFC Wimbledon centre-back Andy Frampton will be out for eight weeks after sustaining a broken ankle in training.

The 34-year-old scored four goals in 33 appearances for the Dons last season.

"It was a freak training ground incident and no one was to blame for it," Wimbledon boss Neal Ardley told the club website.

"We are obviously gutted and disappointed after hearing the X-ray result. We will be looking to bring someone else in."