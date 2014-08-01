Donervon Daniels: Blackpool sign West Brom defender on loan

The arrival of Daniels takes the total number of senior players in the Blackpool squad to 14

Blackpool have signed defender Donervon Daniels on a 28-day youth loan from West Brom.

The 20-year-old, who has yet to make a first-team appearance for the Baggies, played three times on loan at League One side Gillingham last season, scoring once.

The Montserrat-born centre-half also spent time at Tranmere in the 2012-13 season, making 14 appearances.

Daniels becomes Blackpool manager Jose Riga's seventh summer signing.

His arrival takes the number of senior players in the squad to 14 after defender Peter Clarke, midfielders Jacob Mellis, Tomasz Cywka and Jose Miguel Cubero and striker Nathan Delfouneso also moved to Bloomfield Road this week.

Blackpool chairman Karl Oyston told the BBC that the Championship club will soon have "as many players as everyone else".