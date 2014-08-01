Manchester United 'made mistakes' says Bobby Charlton

David Moyes and Manchester United missed out on big signings last summer

Manchester United "made mistakes" last season under David Moyes, according to club legend Sir Bobby Charlton.

The United ambassador, 76, described the current pre-season under new manager Louis van Gaal as "marvellous".

Charlton told the club's television channel MUTV he hoped United would be "well-served by a really clever man".

But he admitted: "We struggled a little bit last year and maybe a few people made a few mistakes, but I don't think we will make them now."

Media playback is not supported on this device Van Gaal on tactics and Ferguson

Charlton, who is also a director at Old Trafford, made 758 appearances for the club, scoring 249 goals and captaining them to the European Cup in 1968.

Moyes was chosen by his predecessor Sir Alex Ferguson after the Scot retired following 26 years in charge, but the former Everton boss was sacked in April after a disappointing 10 months in charge.

United finished seventh last season - their worst campaign in Premier League history - and failed to qualify for the Champions League or the Europa League.

Former Nethlerlands boss Van Gaal has enjoyed a winning start to his United tenure, with a successful pre-season tour of the United States.

He has signed Luke Shaw from Southampton and Ander Herrera from Athletic Bilbao - while United missed out on both the 24-year-old Spaniard and compatriot Cesc Fabregas last summer.

Charlton added that he was "so pleased with the way it has turned out" with Van Gaal.

United face European champions Real Madrid in Michigan on Saturday - although former United player Cristiano Ronaldo has been ruled out of the game by Real manager Carlo Ancelotti.