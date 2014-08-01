Matthew Briggs: Millwall sign ex-Fulham defender

Briggs has not played a first-team match since last August

Millwall have signed former Fulham defender Matthew Briggs on a one-year deal, following a successful trial.

The 23-year-old, whose contract with the Cottagers expired at the end of last season, has featured for the Lions during pre-season.

Briggs made 29 appearances for Fulham having come through their academy, including two last term.

He has also had spells on loan with Leyton Orient, Peterborough, Bristol City and Watford.

Briggs has played twice for England Under-21s, his first appearance coming in a 6-0 win over Azerbaijan in 2011.