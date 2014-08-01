Stephen Crainey: Fleetwood sign ex-Wigan & Blackpool defender

Crainey was part of the Wigan side beaten on penalties by Arsenal in the FA Cup semi-final in April

Fleetwood Town have signed left-back Stephen Crainey on a one-year contract.

The 33-year-old's deal at Wigan Athletic expired this summer after one year with the Championship club.

Crainey, who has 12 Scotland caps, played 30 times for the Latics last term, having arrived at the DW Stadium following six years with Blackpool.

"He has played at the top level and he is still hungry for success," Fleetwood manager Graham Alexander told the League One club's website.

Crainey's Wembley fever Crainey has played at Wembley four times in as many seasons - in two Championship play-off finals, a Community Shield tie and an FA Cup semi-final.

"We have had our eye on trying to improve the squad. Every manager is the same and we thought we needed to bring in some more added quality and experience.

"Stephen Crainey certainly provides that."