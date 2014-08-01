Friendly: Bournemouth 3-1 Swansea XI

Matt Ritchie of Bournemouth holds off pressure from Stephen Kingsley of Swansea
An inexperienced Swansea City XI lost their pre-season friendly at Bournemouth on Friday night.

Marc Pugh opened the scoring for the Cherries, heading home Simon Francis's teasing cross.

Forward Pugh added a second on half-time with a low shot from the edge of the area that found the bottom corner.

Brett Pitman added a third from the spot when Angel Rangel handled, but new Swans signing Jefferson Montero pulled one back with a deflected shot.

Montero and fellow Swansea senior Nathan Dyer had started on the wings, but the visitors had included Scott Tancock, Alex Samuel and Lee Lucas from the Under-21s squad.

Teams

Bournemouth: Benji Buchel, Simon Francis, Tommy Elphick (capt), Marc Pugh, Tokelo Rantie, Brett Pitman, Ian Harte, Shaun MacDonald, Matt Ritchie, Eunan O'Kane, Baily Cargill.

Subs: Sam Matthews, Jordan Holmes, Patrick O'Flaherty, Aly Coulibaly, Ben Whitfield, Harry Cornick, Jayden Stockley.

Swansea: Gerhard Tremmel, Angel Rangel (capt), Scott Tancock, Jazz Richards, Stephen Kingsley, Adam King, Lee Lucas, Nathan Dyer, Jefferson Montero, Josh Sheehan, Alex Samuel.

Subs: Lukasz Fabianski, Liam Shephard, Raheem Hanley, Henry Jones, Alex Bray.

