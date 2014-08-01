Coventry City sign keeper Charles-Cook then loan him to Nuneaton

Charles-Cook's only start in the Football League came against Torquay as Bury lost 2-1 in March

Coventry City have signed goalkeeper Reice Charles-Cook on a one-year deal and immediately loaned him out to Conference side Nuneaton Town.

The former Arsenal trainee, 20, who has a further 12-month option with the League One Sky Blues, moves to Boro on loan until January.

Charles-Cook joined Steven Pressley's Coventry after his contract with League Two Bury expired earlier this summer.

He made his senior debut in March and started just one match for the Shakers.