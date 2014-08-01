Frank Lampard: Man City set to sign ex-Chelsea player on loan

Lampard won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2011-12

Manchester City are set to sign former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard on loan from New York City FC.

Lampard was released by Chelsea this summer after 13 years at Stamford Bridge, his 211 goals in 649 matches making him the club's record scorer.

The 36-year-old signed for New York City last month on a two-year contract.

The Major League Soccer franchise is owned by Manchester City and baseball giants New York Yankees, but the team's season does not start until March 2015.

Manchester City declined to comment, but Lampard could be at their Carrington training ground as early as next week for manager Manuel Pellegrini to monitor his fitness.

The loan deal is likely to run until mid-January, and City plan to register the England international for both their Premier League and Champions League campaigns.

Manchester City won their second Premier League title in three years last season, with Chelsea finishing third.

The two sides meet at Etihad Stadium on 21 September.

During his time at Stamford Bridge, Lampard was Chelsea's vice-captain and won the Premier League title three times and the Champions League and Europa League once apiece.

The former West Ham player also helped the Blues win four FA Cups and the League Cup twice.

On signing for New York City FC, Lampard said: "New York ticks all the right boxes for me. It's very exciting."

Former Spain striker David Villa, 32, has also joined the MLS franchise, though he will spend three months on loan at Melbourne FC, Manchester City's Australian partner club.

Manchester City chief executive Ferran Soriano said: "One of the reasons David Villa and Frank Lampard decided to come to New York is because they know who manages and who owns the club."

Lampard, who won his 106th England cap during the World Cup in Brazil, said he would make a decision on his international career once his club future was finalised.

Frank Lampard's career honours Premier League titles 2004-05, 2005-06, 2009-10 FA Cup wins 2006-07, 2008-09, 2009-10, 2011-12 League Cup wins 2004-05, 2006-07 Champions League win 2011-12 Europa League win 2012-13

At his official New York unveiling, Lampard said: "I'm going to keep fit, that's the main thing. How I do that is not clear yet.

"I'm going to sit round with people at the club and sort that out."

A number of MLS players have spent the US close-season on loan to Premier League clubs, including Clint Dempsey at Fulham, Landon Donovan at Everton, Robbie Keane at Aston Villa and Thierry Henry at Arsenal.