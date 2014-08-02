Saturday's Scottish gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Striker Amido Balde could be about to end his spell at Celtic, with Belgian side Lokeren weighing up a move for the 23-year-old. (Various)

Former Celtic hitman Chris Sutton says the club needs to invest cash in the first team, or they will never be able to challenge on the European stage. (Daily Record)

The Parkhead side have been told they have no chance of coming back from the 4-1 defeat they suffered against Legia Warsaw, by former player Dariusz Wdowczyk. (Various)

Southampton are ready to make a fresh bid to land Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster. (Scottish Daily Express)

Aberdeen captain Russell Anderson is convinced his side can still get past Real Sociedad in Europa League qualifying, despite the Spanish side's star names and 2-0 first leg lead. (Various)

Spartak Trnava striker Ivan Schranz says he was shocked at how easily his team beat St Johnstone in Europa League qualifying, following their 2-1 win in Perth. (Daily Record)

Saints captain Dave Mackay admits it is understandable that Spartak will think the Perth men are 'rubbish', but he reckons they can shock the Slovakians in the return leg. (Scottish Sun: print edition)

Hibernian manager Alan Stubbs reckons he can get midfielder Scott Allan's career back on track. (Daily Record)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scottish Commonwealth Games bowling hero Alex Marshall revealed the team were going to enjoy a few nights of celebrations in Glasgow bars after their medal haul. (Daily Record)