Dundee Boss Paul Hartley backs side to shine on top flight return

Paul Hartley replaced John Brown as Dundee manager in February 2014

Manager Paul Hartley says his Dundee side will play an attacking brand of football on their return to Scotland's top flight.

The Dens Park men won the Championship title last term and have added 12 new players to their squad over the summer.

"Hopefully we'll play attacking football, with creativity," Hartley told BBC Scotland.

"It's a full new squad and we want to entertain. Hopefully we'll see a totally different team from the past."

Hartley has had a busy summer in the transfer market, bringing in players such as Kevin Thomson, Paul McGowan and Gary Harkins.

And he is hopeful his side will not spend the season involved in a relegation battle.

"In the past six weeks a lot of work has gone in in terms of bringing 12 new faces in and gelling them together quickly," Hartley added.

"Pre-season has gone very well and I think the players have been looking forward to starting the season.

"We want to finish as high as possible, we think we have a good squad of players here, they're working hard for each other and have gelled well, so we're excited about the season.

"I wanted people who could pass the ball and offer more energy about the park. I wanted people that are brave and can take it, people who are creative.

"With the players we've got, the likes of Thomson,[Gary] Harkins, McGowan, [Simon] Ferry and Luka [Tankulic], we feel we have a real attacking threat.

"We've got a terrific away support, even in pre-season they have backed us. It's up to us to put a winning team out on the park and if we can do that I think the fans will come out in numbers."