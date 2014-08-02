Ricky van Wolfswinkel: Norwich City striker in St Etienne talks

Van Wolfswinkel joined Norwich from Sporting Lisbon last summer

Norwich City striker Ricky van Wolfswinkel is in talks with St Etienne over a potential season-long move to the French Ligue 1 side.

The Netherlands international, 25, was a club record £8.5m signing for Norwich last season, but scored only once in 27 games as they were relegated.

Boss Neil Adams told BBC Radio Norfolk: "He's been speaking to them but there are a lot of things in these deals.

"If it doesn't happen he comes back into our squad."

Van Wolfswinkel was left out of the squad for Norwich's final game of last season, a defeat by Arsenal which confirmed their relegation from the Premier League.

He had been used in pre-season friendlies this summer until an injury ruled him out of last month's tour to Italy.

Former QPR midfielder Gary O'Neil is poised to join the Canaries

"He's got to make the right decision for himself. If it happens for him it happens," added Adams, after a 2-2 friendly draw against Spanish side Celta Vigo.

"I've said many times, I'm not looking to offload players. He's more than welcome to come back here if that's his decision. Ricky is a great lad and has been no problem whatsoever."

Meanwhile, former Portsmouth, Middlesbrough and West Ham midfielder Gary O'Neil, 31, has been training with Adams's side and is likely to sign for the Canaries after being released by QPR.

"Hopefully he will be joining us. There's nothing to confirm at the moment," said Adams.

"Hopefully next week we can get something moving."