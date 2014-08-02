Pre-season friendly: Cardiff City 3-3 Wolfsburg

From the section

Nicky Maynard scored Cardiff City's second in the friendly against Wolfsburg.

Croatia striker Ivica Olic's late goal denied Cardiff a win over Wolfsburg in their last pre-season friendly.

Goals from Marcel Schafer and Kevin De Bruyne put the German team 2-0 up inside 27 minutes.

Cardiff levelled by half-time with a Peter Whittingham free kick and Nicky Maynard's shot after a Fabio pull-back.

Kim Bo Kyung tapped-in after Kenwyne Jones's header hit a post to put them ahead, but Olic's clever flick made it 3-3.

Kim later had to leave the field with an ankle injury, a concern for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with Cardiff starting their Championship campaign at Blackburn on Friday, 8 August.

TEAMS

Cardiff City: Marshall, Brayford, Fabio, Gunnarsson, Cala, Connolly, Whittingham, Burgstaller, Le Fondre, Maynard, Kim.

Subs: James, Moore, Jones, Harris, Eikrem, Guerra, Kiss, John, Daehli, Mason.

Wolfsburg: Benaglio, Schäfer, Naldo, Knoche, Rodriguez, Arnold, Malanda, Vieirinha, Hunt, De Bruyne, Olic.