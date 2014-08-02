Nice 1-1 Barcelona: Xavi penalty secures draw in France

Barcelona's Xavi equalised from the penalty spot for Barcelona

A second-half penalty from midfielder Xavi Hernandez earned Barcelona a 1-1 friendly draw against Nice.

Barca boss Luis Enrique handed starts to new signings Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Jeremy Mathieu, while Ivan Rakitic and Alen Halilovic were on the bench.

Half-time substitute Xavi, 34, made the difference in France, injecting life into the attack and equalising on 61 minutes.

Dario Cvitanich had given Nice the lead from the penalty spot on 21 minutes.