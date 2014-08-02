Schalke 04 Cup: Newcastle lose to Malaga, West Ham beat hosts

Newcastle were 3-0 down at half-time against Malaga

Newcastle United were beaten 3-1 by Malaga in their opening game in the Schalke 04 Cup in Gelsenkirchen.

Sergi Darder scored from long range and teenager Samu Castillejo added two more as the Spaniards went 3-0 up before half-time in Germany.

Midfielder Gabriel Obertan pulled one back on the hour mark, but Newcastle could not find any further goals.

Alan Pardew's side face tournament hosts Schalke, who lost a penalty shootout against West Ham, on Sunday.

Newcastle United: Elliot, Yanga-Mbiwa (Satka 84), Taylor, Coloccini (c) (Williamson 74), Haidara (Dummett 67), Abeid (Vuckic 74), Colback (Anita 67), Sissoko (Obertan 46), Armstrong (Gouffran 46), Cabella (Aarons 46), Perez (Riviere 46).

Malaga: Kameni, Gamez, Wellington, Sanchez (Angeleri 73), Antunes, Darder (Juanami 73), Camacho, Horta (Perez 86), Duda (c) (Sanchez 86), Castillejo (Juanpi 54), Santa Cruz (Alberto 73).

Schalke 0-0 (6-7 penalties) West Ham United

West Ham goalkeeper Jussi Jaaskelainen saved two penalties in the shootout against Schalke

West Ham United goalkeeper Jussi Jaaskelainen saved two penalties as the Hammers secured a 7-6 shootout victory over Schalke at the Veltins Arena.

Sam Allardyce's side held on for a 0-0 draw over 90 minutes of their opening game in the Schalke 04 Cup as the German hosts twice struck the woodwork.

Jaaskelainen, 39, first denied centre-back Felipe Santana and then saved left-back Axel Borgmann's spot-kick to hand his team victory.

The Hammers can secure the pre-season cup with victory against Malaga on Sunday.

West Ham United: Jaaskelainen, O'Brien, Tomkins (Reid 46), Collins, Potts, Nolan, Kouyate (Diame 54), Poyet, Fanimo (Lletget 54), Cole, Downing.

Schalke 04: Giefer, Freidrich, Kolasinac (Avdijaj 62), Boateng, Hoger, Choupo-Moting (Aogo 62), Fuchs, Barnetta (Meyer 46), Multhaup, Matip (Santana 46), Neustadter.