Pre-season friendly: Reading 1-3 Swansea City

Wayne Routledge goes past Reading goalkeeper Alex McCarthy to score for Swansea City.

Wayne Routledge scored two goals in as many minutes as Premier League Swansea beat Championship side Reading 3-1 at the Madejski Stadium.

Wilfried Bony, missed a penalty, before his pass sent the winger clear to score in the 22nd minute.

Routledge doubled the Swans' lead before Reading's Nick Blackman's long-range effort gave the home side hope just before the break.

Bafetimbi Gomis' second-half chip sealed the win.

Garry Monk's side dominated against the Royals.

They spurned a great chance to take an early lead when Reading's Sean Morrison handled Dwight Tiendalli's cross in the penalty area but Bony hit his spot kick against the bar.

The Ivory Coast striker's pass sent Routledge in on goal minutes later, with the wide-man taking the ball around Reading goalkeeper Alex McCarthy before slotting home.

Routledge then latched onto Gylfi Sigurdsson's pass before firing home his second, moments later.

Blackman hit a spectacular 30-yard shot into the top corner just before half-time to give the Royals hope.

Swansea's new signing Gomis raced clear from the halfway line on 65 minutes before chipping the ball over Reading's replacement keeper Adam Frederici.

Swansea play their last pre-season friendly against Spanish La Liga side Villareal at home on Saturday 9 August before kicking off their Premier League campaign away against Manchester United on Saturday 16 August.

Reading play their opening match in the Championship against Wigan away on Saturday 9 August.

Teams

Reading: Alex McCarthy, Chris Gunter (capt), Alex Pearce, Sean Morrison, Pavel Progrebnyak, Jordan Obita, Michael Hector, Hope Akpan, Ryan Edwards, Nick Blackman, Jake Taylor.

Subs: Adam Federici, Aaron Tshibola, Shaun Cummings, Pierce Sweeney, Craig Tanner, Aaron Kuhl, Mikkel Andersen, Sean Long, Shane Griffin, Jake Cooper, Jack Stacey.

Swansea City: Lukasz Fabianski, Dwight Tiendalli, Ashley Williams (capt), Kyle Bartley, Neil Taylor, Ki Sung-Yueng, Jonjo Shelvey, Bafetimbi Gomis, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Wayne Routledge, Wilfried Bony.

Subs: Gerhard Tremmel, Angel Rangel, Stephen Kingsley, Adam King, Josh Sheehan, Nathan Dyer, Jefferson Montero.