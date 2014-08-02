Nottingham Forest 1-0 West Brom: Joleon Lescott limps off injured

West Brom's Joleon Lescott lasted just 35 minutes on his return from injury

Summer signing Joleon Lescott limped off on his return from injury as West Brom lost 1-0 in a friendly against Championship side Nottingham Forest.

The Premier League Baggies signed the defender in June after his contract at Manchester City ended, but he has been sidelined with a calf problem.

Lescott, 31, made his first appearance since 12 July as a half-time substitute, but lasted just 35 minutes.

Matty Fryatt's 25th-minute goal proved the difference at the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest: Darlow (De Vries 73); Hunt (Halford 73), Mancienne (Hobbs 63), Fox (Collins 82), Harding (Cohen 63); Leigertwood (Grant 21), Osborn; Burke (Laing 73), Reid (Veldwijk 73), Paterson (McLaughlin 56); Fryatt (Mackie 73).

West Brom: Foster; Wisdom, Dawson, Olsson (Lescott HT, O'Neil 80), Pocognoli (Garmston 86), Baird, Gardner, Mulumbu (Brunt 73), Yacob (Anichebe HT), Dorrans, Berahino (Roofe 76).