Aldershot sign Joseph N'Guessan on loan from Stevenage

N'Guessan has made six career appearances for Stevenage

Conference side Aldershot have signed young Stevenage winger Joseph N'Guessan on loan until 2 January.

The 19-year-old started his career at Bromley before moving to the Boro academy and going on to make his debut in April 2013.

He featured five times for Stevenage last season and scored once, in the 3-2 win over Walsall in April.

N'Guessan has also had loan spells at Farnborough, Biggleswade, Banbury United, Corby Town and St Neots.