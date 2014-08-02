Morecambe deal for teenage striker Paul Mullin

Morecambe finished 18th in League Two last season

Morecambe have signed striker Paul Mullin on a short-term deal following his release by Huddersfield.

The 19-year-old was a Liverpool youngster and spent last season with the Terriers, but failed to make an appearance.

"Paul has been excellent since he came here. He has looked sharp up front and scored a couple of good goals in the games," said boss Jim Bentley.

"He is young and hungry to do well and we look forward to working with him."

He added: "He may only be 19 but he is strong and you can tell he has had a good football education as well and I am looking forward to working with him.''