Aston Villa 1-4 FC Groningen: Villa slip to heavy pre-season loss

Charles N'Zogbia
Charles N'Zogbia struck Aston Villa's consolation as Paul Lambert's men slipped to a second loss in four days

Aston Villa slumped to a 4-1 defeat at Dutch side FC Groningen after conceding two goals in the opening eight minutes.

Tjaronn Chery bagged the early brace for the home side before Jarchinio Antonia made it 3-0 on the half-hour.

Substitute Charles N'Zogbia responded for the visitors with a free-kick with 15 minutes to go before Groningen's Dino Islamovic added a fourth late on.

The loss was a second in four days for Villa, who went down 3-1 at Chesterfield on Wednesday.

Villa's pre-season programme had previously brought wins against Mansfield, FC Dallas and Houston Dynamo.

Aston Villa: Given, Baker (Herd 73), Clark (Stevens), Weimann (N'Zogbia 69), Agbonlahor (Grealish 73), Westwood (Gardner 73), Delph (El Ahmadi 69), Richardson, Bent (Bacuna 69), Hutton, Senderos (Okore 69).

