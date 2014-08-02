Mathieu Valbuena: Dynamo Moscow sign France midfielder

Mathieu Valbuena has made 38 appearances for France, scoring six goals

France midfielder Mathieu Valbuena has joined Dynamo Moscow from Marseille in a reported £6m deal.

The 29-year-old, who featured in four matches as France reached the World Cup quarter-finals last month, has signed a three-year deal.

"Dynamo have a very interesting project and I'm happy to be a part of it," Valbuena told Dynamo's website.

Dynamo president Boris Rotenberg said: "We are hoping that his high class will help take the club to the next level."

Valbuena joined Marseille from Libourne in 2006 and helped the side win the Ligue 1 title in 2010.