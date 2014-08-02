Frank Lampard: Man City boss confirms loan deal until January

Lampard (right) was released by Chelsea at the end of last season

Frank Lampard will join Manchester City on loan from New York City FC until January, the English club's manager Manuel Pellegrini has confirmed.

"From next week, Wednesday, he will start working with our team and he will be with us until January," Pellegrini told a press conference on Saturday.

"He is working with the squad. He will fight for his position."

The 36-year-old signed for New York City last month on a two-year contract after his release from Chelsea.

Major League Soccer franchise New York City are owned jointly by Manchester City and baseball giants the New York Yankees, but their season does not start until March 2015.

Manchester City plan to register the England international for both their Premier League and Champions League campaigns.

"He knows we have a very good team, we have a lot of players in his position. He is one player more," Pellegrini said following his side's 5-4 defeat on penalties by Olympiakos in their latest pre-season friendly.

Media playback is not supported on this device Lampard on Chelsea departure

"We have a lot of games particularly with the Champions League - so he's very important for our team."

Lampard has legendary status at Chelsea following 13 years at Stamford Bridge, his 211 goals in 649 matches making him the club's record scorer.

Former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin does not believe the midfielder's reputation will be damaged by a move to City, and Pellegrini ruled out any chance of sparing him a meeting against his former employers when the two sides meet at Etihad Stadium on 21 September.

"He is a player for Manchester City and he will play every game he needs to play," the Chilean said.

During his time at Stamford Bridge, Lampard was Chelsea's vice-captain and won the Premier League title three times and the Champions League and Europa League once apiece.

The former West Ham player also helped the Blues win four FA Cups and the League Cup twice.

On signing for New York City FC, Lampard said: "New York ticks all the right boxes for me. It's very exciting."

Former Spain striker David Villa, 32, has also joined the MLS franchise but will spend three months on loan at Melbourne FC, Manchester City's Australian partner club.

Frank Lampard's career honours Premier League titles 2004-05, 2005-06, 2009-10 FA Cup wins 2006-07, 2008-09, 2009-10, 2011-12 League Cup wins 2004-05, 2006-07 Champions League win 2011-12 Europa League win 2012-13

Manchester City chief executive Ferran Soriano said: "One of the reasons David Villa and Frank Lampard decided to come to New York is because they know who manages and who owns the club."

Lampard, who won his 106th England cap during the World Cup in Brazil, said he would make a decision on his international career once his club future was finalised.

At his official New York unveiling, Lampard said: "I'm going to keep fit, that's the main thing. How I do that is not clear yet.

"I'm going to sit round with people at the club and sort that out."

A number of MLS players have previously spent the US close-season on loan with Premier League clubs, including Clint Dempsey at Fulham, Landon Donovan at Everton, Robbie Keane at Aston Villa and Thierry Henry at Arsenal.