Sunday's Scottish gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers manager Ally McCoist will hold showdown talks with Bilel Mohsni after the defender was sent off for a headbutt in the friendly defeat to Derby County. (Sunday Mail)

Former Rangers goalkeeper Andy Dibble says the club are lucky to have Ally McCoist in charge, and reckons no-one could do a better job at Ibrox. (Scottish Sun: print edition)

Celtic centre back Efe Ambrose does not face a domestic ban despite his second red card in four days, after he was sent packing in the 6-1 friendly defeat by Spurs in Helsinki. (Sunday Mail)

Striker Tony Watt has been shocked by Celtic manager Ronny Deila's criticism of his attitude, insisting the Norwegian had praised him before his switch to Standard Liege. (Sunday Mail)

Belgian side Lokeren say they will not pay over the odds to land Celtic striker Amido Balde. (Sunday Mail)

Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson is convinced his side can pip Rangers to the Scottish Championship title this season. (Scottish Sun: print edition)

Hibernian striker Farid El Alagui has set his sights on beating Rangers' Kris Boyd to the top goalscorer title in the second tier. (Scottish Sunday Express)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scot Chris O'Hare admits he has a lot to learn following his sixth place finish in the 1500m at Glasgow 2014. (Sunday Mail)

Lynsey Sharp, who won silver in the Commonwealth Games 800m despite illness, said she told herself before the race "I'll run as hard as I can for the first 600m and if I die, I die". (Sunday Mail)