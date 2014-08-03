Barnet deal for midfielder Sam Togwell

Togwell's last start for Chesterfield came in December 2013

Barnet have signed former Scunthorpe midfielder Sam Togwell on a one-year deal after his release by Chesterfield.

The 29-year-old has been on trial with the Conference side and played 90 minutes in Saturday's friendly against Wycombe, with whom he had a loan spell last season.

He spent two years with the Spireites, playing 60 games.

"I'm really pleased. I've been here since Monday and have settled in really well," he said.

"The training has gone well and everybody looks really fit

"Barnet are definitely a club that is going in the right direction. It is a good group of lads and I'm sure that we will do well this season."

Togwell started his career at Crystal Palace, but joined Barnsley in 2006, where he featured 73 times, and went on to play 182 games for Scunthorpe.