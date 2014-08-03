Blackburn 1-1 Stoke City: Bojan Krkic nets equaliser in friendly

Bojan Krkic scored his second goal in as many games since arriving from Barcelona as Stoke City drew 1-1 with Blackburn Rovers.

The Spaniard, 23, latched onto a Steven Nzonzi pass then fired the ball home from range with just over 20 minutes remaining.

Blackburn's Jordan Rhodes had put the hosts in front after 38 minutes with a far-post header.

Bojan also scored in Stoke's 2-1 defeat by German side Schalke 04 in July.

Blackburn: Robinson; Baptiste (sub Songo'o 85 mins), Hanley (c) (sub Taylor 70 mins), Kilgallon, Spurr (sub Olsson 73 mins); King (sub Henley 87 mins), Lowe, Evans (sub Dunn 76 mins), Conway; Cairney (sub O'Connell 89 mins), Rhodes (sub Varney 70 mins).

Stoke City: Begovic (Sorensen 45); Bardsley, Shawcross (Wilson 63), Huth, Muniesa (Pieters 74); Arnautovic (Ireland 45), Nzonzi, Adam (Whelan 63), Walters; Diouf, Crouch (Bojan 45).