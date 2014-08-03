Everton 1-1 FC Porto: Leon Osman testimonial ends in draw

Osman joined Everton's youth ranks in 1997 and made his first senior appearance for the club in 2003

Everton drew 1-1 with FC Porto in a pre-season friendly at Goodison Park.

Steven Naismith sidefooted home for the hosts just before the break but Jackson Martinez turned and fired home Porto's leveller in the 56th minute.

Everton handed a debut to Muhamed Besic while £28m man Romelu Lukaku was introduced to the crowd at half-time.

The match served as a testimonial for Leon Osman, 33, who has played over 350 matches for Everton in 11 years since graduating from the club's academy.

Everton: Howard (Robles 19), Hibbert, Baines (Browning 54), Jagielka (Stones 54), McGeady (Hope 86), Naismith (Long 85), Barry, Barkley (McCarthy 46), Osman (McAleny 86), Pienaar (Besic 46), Alcaraz (Distin 46).