Lesotho upset Kenya as Mozambique and Uganda advance

Africa Cup of Nations trophy

Kenya and Tanzania crashed out of qualifying for the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations while their neighbours Uganda reach the group stages.

Lesotho caused an upset as they held Kenya to an 0-0 draw on Sunday in Nairobi, a result that was enough to see the visitors advance 1-0 on aggregate.

The loss resulted in Football Kenya Federation sacking their entire technical team including the suspended Belgium-born coach Adel Amrouche.

He had watched the game in Nairobi from the stands after being issued with a one-year ban after the first leg loss for allegedly spitting at an official in an earlier qualifier.

Second round second leg scores Sunday

Mozambique 2-1 Tanzania (Agg 4-3)

James Nandwa had been in charge of the Harambee Stars for Sunday's encounter, but has also lost his job along with the rest of the coaching staff.

The match had ended goalless despite Kenya dominating the game and starting with Southampton's Victor Wanyama and Italy-based McDonald Mariga.

The hosts could not find the breakthrough to cancel out Bushi Moletsane's lone goal from the first leg in Maseru two weeks ago.

Lesotho will now play in Group C of the qualifiers where they will face Angola, Burkina Faso and Gabon.

There was better news for Kenya's East African neighbours Uganda, who beat hosts ten-man Mauritania 0-1.

The only goal of the game came in injury time as Robert Ssentongo bundled the ball over the line to make it 3-0 to Uganda on aggregate.

Hosts Mauritania played the final 10 minutes with ten men after the dismissal of substitute Karamoko Traore.

Uganda advance to play in Group E of the qualifiers where they will be up against Ghana, Guinea and Togo.

Earlier Mozambique ensured their passage into the group stages too with a 2-1 win over visiting Tanzania, to give them a 4-3 overall win.

The Mambas took the lead in added time at the end of the first-half through Josimar.

TP Mazembe striker Mbwana Samatta gave Tanzania some hope with a second-half strike but Elias Domingues Pelembe gave the hosts the win.

Pelembe was playing his second game in as many days having come on as a substitute for his South African side Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday afternoon.

Mozambique go through to Group F of the qualifiers where Cape Verde, Niger and Zambia await.

A total of 28 nations will play in 7 groups in September, October and November to decide who will join hosts Morocco in the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

The top two from each group and the best third-placed team will progress to the tournament that kicks off in January.