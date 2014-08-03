Beaumelle steps down as Zambia coach

Frenchman Patrice Beaumelle has stepped down as coach of Zambia after just nine months in charge of Chipolopolo.

He looks set to join up once again with Herve Renard, who was appointed coach of Ivory Coast last week.

Beaumelle was assistant to Renard when he was coach of Zambia and stepped up to replace him when he resigned in October.

Zambia's next competitive game is an 2015 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in September.

The 2012 African champions are in Group F of qualifying for Morocco alongside Cape Verde, Niger and Mozambique.

Renard and Beaumelle worked together in charge of Angola as well as at Algerian club USMA before being appointed as coaches of Zambia.

The duo oversaw Zambia's 2012 Africa Cup of Nations victory in Equatorial Guinea and Gabon, when they beat Ivory Coast on penalties in the final.