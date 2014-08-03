Scotland and Wales draw friendly in Dumfries

From the section

Scotland and Wales played out a 1-1 draw in an evenly-fought friendly at Palmerston Park.

Sarah Wiltshire struck for the visitors on 58 minutes as both sides warmed up for vital World Cup qualifiers.

Rachel Corsie levelled when she bundled the ball in from close range with 16 minutes remaining.

Scotland created the better chances in the first half, with Lisa Evans, Leanne Ross and Jane Ross all testing goalkeeper Nicola Davies.

Scotland: Fay, Beattie, L Ross, Love, Lauder, Sneddon, Crichton, Evans, J Ross, Corsie, Brown. Subs: Lynn, Murray, McSorley, Docherty, Smith, Montgomery, Weir, Hill, Dieke.

Wales: N Davies, Cousins, Hawkins, K Davies, Ingle, James, Dykes, M Green, Harding, Wiltshire, Bleazard. Subs: Dando, Hinchcliffe, Cleverley, J Green, Evans, Wynne, Quayle, Keryakoplis, Lawrence.