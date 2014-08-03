Schalke 04 Cup: West Ham beaten 2-0 by Malaga

Roberto Chen of Malaga (centre) celebrates the first goal against West Ham

West Ham were beaten 2-0 by Malaga as the Spanish La Liga side won the Schalke 04 Cup in Gelsenkirchen.

Argentinean striker Ezequiel Rescaldani put Malaga ahead after 22 minutes after the Hammers' new defender Aaron Cresswell failed to clear.

On-loan Liverpool striker Luis Alberto then doubled Malaga's lead two minutes later with an easy finish past Adrian.

Adrian also saved an Alberto penalty after the Spaniard was fouled by on-loan Arsenal defender Carl Jenkinson.

West Ham had few goal-scoring opportunities in the match, with Matt Jarvis wasting a golden chance when through on goal on 86 minutes.

The Hammers had won their other match in the tournament by beating hosts Schalke 04 on penalties.

Malaga win the cup after beating Newcastle United 3-1 in their other match while Newcastle faced Schalke in the final match of the cup later on Sunday.

Line-ups

West Ham United: Adrian, Jenkinson, Reid, Burke, Cresswell, Noble (c), Whitehead, Diame, Jarvis, Vaz Te, Zarate

Subs: Jaaskelainen, Kouyate, Lletget, Downing, Cullen, Lee, Nasha, Poyet, Potts, Fanimo

Malaga CF: Kameni, Perez, Angeleri, Rescaldini, Samuel Sanchez, Juanmi (c), Rosales, Sergio Sanchez, Boka, Alberto, Recio

Subs: Ochoa, Gamez, Weligton, Antunes, Camacho, Santa Cruz, Duda, Darder, Horta, Castillejo, Juanpi, Cousillas