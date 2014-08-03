Robert Koren signs for Melbourne City following Hull City release

Koren had a three-year spell at West Bromwich Albion before joining Hull in 2010

Robert Koren has joined Melbourne City following his release from Hull City at the end of last season.

The 33-year-old midfielder has signed a two-year deal at the A-League side.

The former Slovenia captain will team up with Damien Duff, who signed for the club in June following his release by Fulham at the conclusion of the 2013-14 campaign.

"Robert is someone who we feel can add something extra to the team," Melbourne head coach John van 't Schip said.

Koren, Hull's club captain for their return to the Premier League last season, will wear the number 10 shirt at Melbourne and will join up with his new team-mates for training on Monday.