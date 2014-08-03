Real Madrid sign Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas

Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas has signed a six-year deal with the European champions

Real Madrid have signed Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas on a six-year deal.

Navas was a star performer for his country in Brazil this summer as they reached the quarter-finals of the Fifa World Cup for the first time.

The 27-year-old moves to the Santiago Bernabeu from La Liga side Levante.

It is believed the European champions were required to pay £7.9m to Levante to activate the keeper's release clause.

Navas will be presented to the club's fans at the Bernabeu on Tuesday after undergoing a medical.

A statement published on Real's official website on Sunday evening read: "Real Madrid CF and Levante UD have reached an agreement over the transfer of Keylor Navas, who will be tied to the club for the next six seasons."

The keeper is the third player to join the European champions this summer after the signings of German World Cup winner Toni Kroos and Columbian forward James Rodriguez.

Navas will provide competition for Spanish keepers Iker Casillas and Diego Lopez.