Monday's Scottish gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Craig Gordon says he is ready to be Celtic's number one goalkeeper, despite letting in six goals in a friendly against Tottenham. (Various)

Organisers of Celtic's friendly against Spurs have demanded an apology and a refund from the club, claiming it was 'disrespectful' of the Scottish Champions to send a young side for the match. (Scottish Daily Mail)

Swansea City are weighing up a move for Celtic defender Adam Matthews. (Daily Record)

Georgios Samaras could be set for a move to Southampton after knocking back a switch to China. (Daily Record)

Rangers manager Ally McCoist has described Bilel Mohsni's headbutt in the friendly against Derby County as "indefensible". (Various)

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright has revealed Stevie May will play against Spartak Trnava in Europe this week, even though the club are in talks with Rotherham over a move for the striker. (Scottish Sun: print edition)

Hamilton Accies midfielder Dougie Imrie reckons his side can win the League Cup this season. (Daily Record)

OTHER GOSSIP

Glasgow 2014 boxing star Charlie Flynn plans to celebrate his gold medal with a haggis supper, after having to watch his calorie intake during the Games. (Daily Record)

Former world champion Richie Woodhall has urged Flynn and fellow Scottish gold medallist Josh Taylor to stay in the amateur ranks until at least the Rio Olympics in 2016. (Daily Record)

There are concerns over whether Tiger Woods will be fit for the Ryder Cup in Gleneagles after the American withdrew from the WGC Bridgestone Invitational with an injury. (Scotsman)

Andy Murray is ready to name Amelie Mauresmo as his coach for the long term. (Daily Record)