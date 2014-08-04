Chelsea: Oriol Romeu makes Stuttgart loan move

Chelsea midfielder Oriol Romeu
Romeu has made 33 appearances for Chelsea

Chelsea midfielder Oriol Romeu has joined German club Stuttgart on loan for the 2014-15 season.

The Spanish midfielder, who signed a new three-year deal with the Blues in July, spent the last campaign on loan at La Liga outfit Valencia.

Romeu, 22, had been part of Chelsea's pre-season squad before the move to the Bundesliga was announced.

He moved to Stamford Bridge from Barcelona in the summer of 2011 and has made 33 appearances for the club.

