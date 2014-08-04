Chelsea: Oriol Romeu makes Stuttgart loan move

Romeu has made 33 appearances for Chelsea

Chelsea midfielder Oriol Romeu has joined German club Stuttgart on loan for the 2014-15 season.

The Spanish midfielder, who signed a new three-year deal with the Blues in July, spent the last campaign on loan at La Liga outfit Valencia.

Romeu, 22, had been part of Chelsea's pre-season squad before the move to the Bundesliga was announced.

He moved to Stamford Bridge from Barcelona in the summer of 2011 and has made 33 appearances for the club.