Chelsea: Oriol Romeu makes Stuttgart loan move
-
- From the section European Football
Chelsea midfielder Oriol Romeu has joined German club Stuttgart on loan for the 2014-15 season.
The Spanish midfielder, who signed a new three-year deal with the Blues in July, spent the last campaign on loan at La Liga outfit Valencia.
Romeu, 22, had been part of Chelsea's pre-season squad before the move to the Bundesliga was announced.
He moved to Stamford Bridge from Barcelona in the summer of 2011 and has made 33 appearances for the club.