Blackpool: Joan Oriol joins after leaving Spanish club Osasuna

Joan Oriol watched Blackpool lose to Burnley in a pre-season friendly on Saturday

Blackpool have signed Spanish defender Joan Oriol from Osasuna, subject to international clearance.

The 27-year-old left-back has agreed a one-year contract with the Championship club, with the option of a further 12 months at Bloomfield Road.

Oriol joined Osasuna from Villarreal on a three-year deal last summer.

But they were relegated from the top division in Spain in his only season, leading to the early termination of his contract with the Spanish club.

Blackpool have made a host of signings over the past week, having been operating with a squad of just eight players for much of pre-season.

Manager Jose Riga included nine trialists in his squad for their 1-0 friendly defeat by Burnley on Saturday, and many more new additions are expected before their opening Championship match against Nottingham Forest on 9 August.